The Super Eagles have ‘officially’ been crowned the kings of the fashion for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after their travel outfits to Russia were hailed on social media platforms.

The Super Eagles jerseys generated a lot of positive reactions of social media and the travel outfits have received similar praise on several media platforms.

The Daily Mail hails the outfit with a headline Nigeria steal the show again!, popular men’s magazine GQ stated that Nigeria Has Already Won the World Cup (of Style).

The Super Eagles have already gathered a lot of admirers through the kits and fashion outfits.

The travel outfits dominated the conversation on Twitter as some were of the opinion that the attire was not proper while some were impressed that Nigeria travelled to Russia in traditional outfits.

The native attire is a combination of white and green the country’s national colours, the shorts pure, white, the hat white with a touch of green while the tops are white with a design of an eagle on the collar and chest region.

Here are some of the reactions on the Super Eagles travel outfit

The opinion about the travel outfits were split, there were some that applauded the effort of the indigenous designer.

There were some that were not impressed with the country’s representatives flying out in native attires and that football should be the focus as travel outfits and jerseys will not win the World Cup .

The Super Eagles will now focus attention on their first game of the group stage against Croatia on Saturday, June 16 before subsequent matches against Iceland and Argentina.