The Super Eagles were too hot for Iceland to handle, melting the ice of the name of the Europeans who had come to Russia with the hope of shocking world football.

An Ahmed Musa brilliant brace, two goals in the second half killed off a very physically imposing Iceland to give the Super Eagles hopes of reaching the round of 16.

It was a win the Super Eagles players said was coming but Nigerians didn’t believe them. Who would,. After that shocking performance in their 2-0 loss to Croatia.

But when Croatia dismantled Lionel Messi’s Argentina 3-0, then the Super Eagles effort were a little bit appreciated.

The 24 hours later, John Mikel Obi-led Super Eagles lined up against Iceland who have garnered respect and admirers with their solid performance in their first game of the 2018 World Cup, holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

A loss, the Super Eagles would be coming home to dismayed and angry Nigerians and at the mercy of the mockery of the whole world who had watched as Nigeria’s Nike jerseys dominate headlines

