Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has stated that he is ready to play as a defensive midfielder at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if demanded by the coach.

Mikel played as a defencive midfielder during his time in England with Chelsea but has been handed a more attacking role by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

After the Super Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat in their World Cup opener against Croatia, there were massive reactions about the team’s performance on the day.

Mikel’s performance and position for the game was called into question, as even Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha suggested that he should be deployed as a defencive midfielder giving license to Alex Iwobi to play from the middle.

Mikel has come out to state that he is ready to do whatever it takes to get the Super Eagles to function better as a team.

In a press conference before their next game, he said, “If I have to sacrifice for this team to progress, I will.

“If I have to sacrifice a position, go play wherever, I will do that for this team to win games.”

Mikel's former manager Jose Mourinho also highlighted that he is a bad ‘No 10’ for the Super Eagles and the former Chelsea star responded to the criticism,

He said, “It is very fascinating. I played in this position for the last 1 ½ years. Nobody complained. I feel comfortable to play on both positions and I do everything I can for the team to win."

Mikel also stated that the Super Eagles can still qualify for the next round as their fate is still in their hands.

He said, “We are very hopeful and confident because everything is still in our own hands. It just depends on how much we want it. The result against Croatia was disappointing but we can fix it.”

The Super Eagles take on Iceland in their second group game on Friday, June 22 at the Volgograd Arena.