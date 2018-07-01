news

Here are Twitter reactions as Russia knockout Spain 4-3 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup , clash on Sunday, July 1.

Spain finished top of group B to set up a round of 16 clash with Russia who finished second in group A.

Spain took an early lead after a freekick resulted into an own goal by Sergei Ignashevich in the 12th minute, but Russia equalised in the 41st minute when Artem Dzyuba converted a penalty after a penalty by Gerrard Pique.

The game ended with a 4-3 penalty win by Russia who knockout one of the favourites of the tournament.

Spain vs Russia stats

Sergio Ramos trolled as Sergei Ignashevich becomes the oldest own goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup

Sergei Ignashevich became the oldest player to score an own goal at a FIFA World Cup when he put the ball in his own net against Spain.

Twitter users reacted to the record set by the veteran as they trolled Sergio Ramos for trying to claim the own goal.

"celebrating an own goal you clearly didn’t score is just so ramos"

"Ramos celebrating the OG 1-0 "

"Sergio Ramos just scored a goal so balletic and acrobatic that he didn't even have to touch the ball at all"

"Sergio Ramos celebrated that goal like he scored it and it was a scissor kick. Nothing but respect for myyyy shameless captain"

Gerard Pique trolled for Russia penalty

Gerard Pique was trolled on Twitter after his hand ball led to a penalty for Russia in the encounter.

The Barcelona defender did not have may sympathisers following the accidental touch on his hand.

Here are the reactions to his his mistake, "penalty is not debatable. Pique didn't just leave his arm up - which would have been bad enough - he actually raised again it after it had come down first. ref has no choice here."

"Now we know where did Gerard Pique get his inspiration from. His own wife Shakira."

"When I said Pique is just a Spanish Chris Smalling with Sexy Wife, Barcelona fans wanted to wound me"

"Didn't know Pique is a volleyball player"

David De Gea trolled on Twitter as Russia beat Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was trolled on Twitter after Russia knocked our Spain on penalty shootout.

The 27-year-old conceded in three of his four games and Twitter users were not impressed with his performance in the tournament.

Here are their reactions, "Spain would have been better off with 6ix9ine as their GK over De Gea ffs"

"De Gea has to go tbh. 12 shots, 11 goals conceded. Couldn't save a single penalty and none was THAT good. Utter shit."