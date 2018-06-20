Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mourinho says Mikel a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup

World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria

Mourinho wants Mikel Obi to be utilised in a defensive position for the Super Eagles.

  • Published:
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Mourinho says Mikel Obi is bad as No 10 for the Super Eagles (Alex Livesey Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mourinho who coached Mikel when they were at Chelsea has given his opinion on the best position that suits the Super Eagles captain.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Mikel was criticised by several pundits such as Jay Jay Okocha for lacking creativity in an advanced midfield role against Croatia.

Several other observers that reacted to the Super Eagles loss have suggested that the Super Eagles captain be brought back to a withdrawn role  for the subsequent group games against Iceland and Argentina.

Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho tipped Nigeria to qualify from the group (Youtueb/Press Office RT)

 

Mourinho who tipped the Eagles to progress beyond the group stages gave his opinion on Nigeria's defeat to Croatia while working as a pundit for Russian TV station, RT.

Mourinho echoed the statements of Okocha by saying that Mikel is good as a defensive midfielder rather than in as the creative hub of the team.

He said, “Nigeria lost a good No.6 to get a bad No.10.”

Mikel John Obi and Luca Modric play Mikel Obi was unimpressive in an advanced position for the Super Eagles (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

 

Mikel started out as a creative midfielder in his formative years at Lyn Oslo and when he played for the Flying Eagles at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, but was converted to a more conservative midfielder when he joined Mourinho at Chelsea.

The decision to switch Mikel to a defensive role in the Super Eagles rests on head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of their next fixture against Iceland on Friday, June 22.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
Super Eagles Jose Mourinho predicts Nigeria will progress from Group D of 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 Carl Ikeme gets jersey from group opponents Iceland
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off

Football

Umar Sadiq Gerrard wants Nigerian forward at Rangers
Lionel Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland
Football Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash
Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo (R) bagged a sublime treble against Spain in Portugal's opener in Russia 2018's stand-out match so far, the 51st of his glittering career
Football In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran
A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree
Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded