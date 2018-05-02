Wilfred Ndidi wins Leicester City Young Player of the Year

news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been voted Leicester City’s Player of the Year to keep the award he also won last season.

Ndidi has been impressive and consistent this season for Leicester, playing 33 of Leicester City’s 35 Premier League games so far this season.

Ndidi Premier League

The 21-year-old has played a pivotal role for Leicester City this season as a defensive midfielder and impressively lead the Premier League’s overall tackling charts with 138 interventions to date .

Ndidi was announced the winner of the awards at the 2018 Leicester City Awards Dinner that held at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, May 1.

The Nigerian midfielder, however, lost the Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards to his teammate and defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire beat Ndidi and Jamie Vardy to win the two awards.

Ndidi and Iheanacho suited and booted for the awards' night

Ndidi was all suited up as he attended the dinner and was pictured with his compatriot and fellow Super Eagles player Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho was nominated for the Young Player of the Year but was beaten to it by Ndidi.

Ndidi has been very impressive since he joined Leicester City from KRC Genk of Belgium in January 2017.

Despite playing just half a season, Ndidi was voted the 2017 Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year and has picked up the award again in his second season at the club.