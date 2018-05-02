Home > Sports > Football >

Wilfred Ndidi wins Leicester City Young Player of the Year

Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder wins Leicester City Young Player of the Year

Ndidi retains the Leicester City's Player of the Year award he also won last season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi wins Leicester City Young Player of the Year (Leicester City/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been voted Leicester City’s Player of the Year to keep the award he also won last season.

Ndidi has been impressive and consistent this season for Leicester, playing 33 of Leicester City’s 35 Premier League games so far this season.

Ndidi Premier League

The 21-year-old has played a pivotal role for Leicester City this season as a defensive midfielder and impressively lead the Premier League’s overall tackling charts with 138 interventions to date.

Ndidi was announced the winner of the awards at the 2018 Leicester City Awards Dinner that held at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, May 1.

Harry Maguire play Harry Maguire beat Ndidi to two awards at Leicester City's Awards dinner (Twitter/Leicester City)

 

The Nigerian midfielder, however, lost the Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards to his teammate and defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire beat Ndidi and Jamie Vardy to win the two awards.

Ndidi and Iheanacho suited and booted for the awards' night

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are suited and booted for the Awards' dinner (Leicester City/Twitter)
 

Ndidi was all suited up as he attended the dinner and was pictured with his compatriot and fellow Super Eagles player Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho was nominated for the Young Player of the Year but was beaten to it by Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho play Ndidi also beat Iheanacho to the Young Player of the Year award (Leicester City/Twitter)

 

Ndidi has been very impressive since he joined Leicester City from KRC Genk of Belgium in January 2017.

Despite playing just half a season, Ndidi was voted the 2017 Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year and has picked up the award again in his second season at the club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messibullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring...bullet

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring injury
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder returns after 2-match suspension
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder continues to lead the Premier League in tackles
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to World Cup
Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Nigerian midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messi
Wilfred Ndidi 7 things we learnt from a recent interview with Super Eagles midfielder
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder suffers hamstring injury, doubt for Atletico Madrid
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry

Football

Alex Iwobi
Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Year
Karim Benzema scored twice but Real Madrid had to hang on for a 4-3 aggregate win after Bayern levelled 2-2.
Football 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win
Confident smile: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp addresses the media in Rome
Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final
Firmino tied his future to Liverpool with a new five-year contract on Sunday.
Football Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool