news

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has been nominated for the Chelsea Player of the Year award.

Moses who plays as a wing back is nominated alongside 26 other teammates for the Player of the year award.

The 27-year-old who has again been a key figure for Chelsea is preferred in most matches to Italian wing-back Davide Zappacosta.

After a return from several loan spells at Stoke City, Liverpool, and West Ham, this is Moses’s second consecutive season at the club and has made a total of 32 appearances and contributed three goals across all competitions in the 2017/18 season.

The club website revealed the schedule and voting procedure for the awards on Monday, April 17.

Favourite to win is star player Eden Hazard who won the Player of the season award in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Other strong contenders include 2016 winner Willian and last season’s PFA Player of the Year N’Golo Kante.

Moses who won the Player of the Year award at the NFF Awards will aim to surpass the achievements of Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who in 2007 won the Chelsea Young Player of the Year.

The Chelsea end of the season awards will hold on Thursday, May 10 where Moses will find out if he is the winner of the award.