Home > Sports > Football >

Victor Moses nominated for Chelsea Player of the Year

Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of the Year

Moses has made 32 appearances and contributed three goals across all competitions for Chelsea.

  • Published:
Victor Moses play Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has been nominated for the Chelsea Player of the Year award. (Kieran Galvin NurPhoto /Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has been nominated for the Chelsea Player of the Year award.

Moses who plays as a wing back is nominated alongside 26 other teammates for the Player of the year award.

The 27-year-old who has again been a key figure for Chelsea is preferred in most matches to Italian wing-back Davide Zappacosta.

After a return from several loan spells at Stoke City, Liverpool, and West Ham, this is Moses’s second consecutive season at the club and has made a total of 32 appearances and contributed three goals across all competitions in the 2017/18 season.

Victor Moses NFF Awards play Victor Moses won the Player of the Year award at the NFF Awards (NFF)

 

The club website revealed the schedule and voting procedure for the awards on Monday, April 17.

Favourite to win is star player Eden Hazard who won the Player of the season award in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Other strong contenders include 2016 winner Willian and last season’s PFA Player of the Year  N’Golo Kante.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses has been a key figure for Chelsea in their 2017/18 season campaign (Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Image)

Moses who won the Player of the Year award at the NFF Awards will aim to surpass the achievements of Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who in 2007 won the Chelsea Young Player of the Year.

The Chelsea end of the season awards will hold on Thursday, May 10 where Moses will find out if he is the winner of the award.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrationsbullet
2 Paul Pogba Thierry Henry says Manchester United midfielder is inconsistentbullet
3 Tunji Banjo The former Super Eagles player who now drives train in...bullet

Related Articles

Victor Moses Chelsea wingback makes EA Sports team of the week
Claude Makelele Chelsea legend applies for Cameroon job
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City nominate Super Eagles duo for young player of the season
Victor Moses Chelsea star recreates favourite Champions League goal in new video
NFF Awards Here are the winners of Nigeria's football body awards
Victor Moses Chelsea star says he is honoured to win Player of the Year at NFF Awards, FIFA congratulate him
Victor Moses Chelsea star receives his NFF Player of the Year award in London
Victor Moses Conte refuses to blame Super Eagles star for Tottenham defeat

Football

Xavier Amaehi
Xavier Amaechi Nigerian-born forward inspires Arsenal to FA Youth Cup final
Yemen's qualification offers a glimmer of hope and a distraction from everyday life in what was the Arab world's poorest country even before the war
Football Football 'miracle' offers shared goal for war-torn Yemen
Mikel John Obi
Nigerian Players Abroad Musa on target in Russia, Mikel scores in China, Iwobi impresses as Arsenal fall again
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden legend hints at return for 2018 FIFA World Cup