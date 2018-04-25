news

Mohamed Salah was in full force on Tuesday night with two goals and two assists as Liverpool destroyed Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the semi-final Champions League clash prompting Twitter users to start comparing him to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the best players in world football in the last decade but after Salah's five-star showing on Tuesday night, fans on Twitter believe that the Egyptian has joined the conversation.

Salah continued his incredible season for Liverpool with the opener in the 34th minute, controlling the ball inside the Roma area and with too much space, curled the ball past Alisson into the top corner.

He doubled Liverpool’s lead with a fine chip just before halftime and set up two goals for Firmino and Sadio Mane in the second half.

“How sweet would it be if Mo Salah can break Ronaldo - Messi Baloon D'Or chain He is an African,” a Twitter handle @ogbeni_opa wrote.

“It's official guys, Mo Salah is an embodiment of Ronaldo and Messi. He assists (Messi) He scores (Ronaldo),” @shh_iam_pablo said.

“This whole “Salah is as good as Messi” is quickly losing its novelty because Salah might actually be as good as Messi,” Chris Dixon wrote

“Peak Messi definitely makes a phone call and sacks Valverde as soon as Liverpool scored the third, unfortunately he’s finished now, just a family man who wants to play Legos with his kids and have barbecues with the Suarezes, killer instinct gone, sad,” @Baeobab wrote.

“Messi is finito on here. Allah fearing Afro boy from Egypt has outperformed him completely this season. Not a single aspect of the game Messi is better than him at these days,” @MrFutboyZ said.

“Salah has been great, but we really shouldn't mention him (yet) in the same sentence as Cristiano and Messi. I apologise,” Deji Faremi wrote.

‏

“Wonder why everyone's forgetting this is a world Cup year. Messi Ronaldo and Neymar play for far bigger and better teams than salah Salah should get a spot but he's still miles off winning it,” @SirWoley wrote.

“Who would’ve guessed that the first genuine threat to the Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d’Or duopoly would be a humble Egyptian winger who was once dubbed a Chelsea flop and labeled as the next Juan Cuadrado? What a story,” @EiFSoccer said.

“With every Salah goal, this man receives criticism. People cannot praise Salah without mentioning Messi. The best are truly always hated,” @EfficientEden said.

Salah gets his accolades from Twitter

He was the talk of Twitter on Tuesday night as football fans acknowledged his greatness.

“Mo Salah will monopolize the CAF player of the year award till he retires,” a Twitter user Oma Akatugba tweeted.

”‏2 magnificent strikes. 2 magnificent assists. Mo salah keeps cementing his status as World Class,” another fan Tweetoracle said.

“NEW: Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their third child Mo Salah,” a verified Twitter handle with the name Shehab Khan wrote.

“Mo Salah Is Trending in North America, In Asia, In Africa, In South America. Mo Salah Is Pharaoh!! The Best Muslim Attacker Since Osama Bin Laden,” BRAVIN said.

“Real talk, Mo Salah might be the world's biggest weapon against Islamophobia,” Justin Olivier Salhani said.

“Mo Salah goes with two goals, two assists and 11 Roman souls,” SportsJOE tweeted.

“The biggest compliment I can pay Mo Salah is that I hope Real Madrid sign him this summer,” a Manchester United fan account @utdxtra wrote.

Salah dominated conversations on Twitter during and after the Champions League clash at Anfield.

'Mo Salah', 'Mohammed Salah' were two of the nine trending items on Twitter Nigeria as at the time of this report.

'Messi' was also trending as fans compared the Liverpool forward to the Barcelona star while 'Ballon d'Or' was also among the trending items as Twitter users believe Salah has joined the conversation.

'Roma' '#LIVROM', 'Liverpool', 'Mane', 'Anfield', 'Firmino,' completes the trending items on Twitter Nigeria as at the time of this report.