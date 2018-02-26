news

Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry has emerged new favourite to replace Arsene Wenger, after the Gunners suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

According to a report on the BBC, Henry would be “interested ” in replacing Arsene Wenger should the opportunity present itself.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Carabao Cup final, Henry admitted his interest in the job, as it would be dream come true after several years in the Arsenal shirt.

He said, "It would be a dream for me," "Interested [in the job]? Yes. Who wouldn't be?"

Henry however, decided not to go further discussing the issue as he has great respect for his former Manager Arsene Wenger, who is still in charge and he also occupies the role of the assistant coach with the Belgium national team.

He said, "But I can't talk about it because of the respect that I have for the man in charge still, and my job that I'm doing with Belgium right now."

The 40-year-old was recently denied convincing former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez to move to Manchester United in a swap deal.