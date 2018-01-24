news

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has debunked claims that he convinced Alexis Sanchez to ditch the club for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Upon completing his move to Manchester United , Sanchez in a farewell message posted on his Instagram account had hinted that he was convinced to leave Arsenal.

"I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn," the Chile international said in the statement.

That statement infuriated Arsenal fans who took to social media to blast Henry.

The Arsenal record goalscorer has however come out to deny Sanchez's claim insisting that he never knew about the forward's move until it was confirmed.

"I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you," Henry said in a statement on his Twitter.

He had faced a backlash from Arsenal supporters following Sanchez's claim and some fans called for his statue to be removed from the Emirate Stadium.

Here are some of their reactions.

A Henry statue was unveiled at the home ground of Arsenal in 2011, but the former striker who is now a Sky Sports pundit, has openly criticised the players and manager Arsene Wenger.

Henry is also an assistant coach to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium National team.