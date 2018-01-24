Thierry Henry has denied that he convinced Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester United
Upon completing his move to Manchester United, Sanchez in a farewell message posted on his Instagram account had hinted that he was convinced to leave Arsenal.
"I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn," the Chile international said in the statement.
Quiero agradecer al Staff T#emo#w6k=##cnico, al equipo m#emo#w6k=##dico, a todos los compa#emo#w7E=##eros con los que compart#emo#w60=## muchas cosas lindas para el club y en especial a todas esas personas que no se ven en las portadas, pero que sin ellos nada seria posible, que son los que te preparan la comida y te cuidan d#emo#w60=##a d#emo#w60=##a, los que nos mantienen los zapatos limpios y campos de f#emo#w7o=##tbol en las mejores condiciones para entrenar. Mil gracias a Ustedes por ayudarnos a mejorar cada d#emo#w60=##a. Gracias por tanto cari#emo#w7E=##o . Hay personas (ex jugadores del club) que han hablado sin conocimiento de lo que ocurre en la interna y causan da#emo#w7E=##o. Debo decir que siempre me entregu#emo#w6k=## al 100%, hasta el #emo#w7o=##ltimo d#emo#w60=##a, en que le ped#emo#w60=## al Mister estar con el equipo, por que quer#emo#w60=##a ser un aporte. Recuerdo hoy, una conversaci#emo#w7M=##n que tuve con Henry, un hist#emo#w7M=##rico de Arsenal, que cambi#emo#w7M=## de club, por la misma raz#emo#w7M=##n que hoy me toca a mi. Gracias por todo Gunners ! I want to say thanks to the Technical Staff, to the medical team and all teammates with whom I shared many nice things for the club and especially those people who do not see themselves on the covers, but without them nothing would be possible, which are there to prepare food for us and take care of us day by day, those who keep our shoes clean and the grass in the best conditions. Many thanks to you for helping us to improve every day. Thank you very much . There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage. I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contribution. I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn. Thanks for everything Gunners! All we achieved and the good moments that I gave to the club, I want to dedicate it to the fans, they are the most important. Thanks for every time you sing Alexis Sanchez Baby
That statement infuriated Arsenal fans who took to social media to blast Henry.
The Arsenal record goalscorer has however come out to deny Sanchez's claim insisting that he never knew about the forward's move until it was confirmed.
"I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you," Henry said in a statement on his Twitter.
He had faced a backlash from Arsenal supporters following Sanchez's claim and some fans called for his statue to be removed from the Emirate Stadium.
Here are some of their reactions.
A Henry statue was unveiled at the home ground of Arsenal in 2011, but the former striker who is now a Sky Sports pundit, has openly criticised the players and manager Arsene Wenger.
Henry is also an assistant coach to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium National team.