Super Eagles to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League final

The home-based Super Eagles will play aagainst European giants Atletico Madrid.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Atletico Madrid in Uyo (Twitter)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on take on Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in an international friendly match on Tuesday, May 22 which will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria.

The match between the Super Eagles and Atletico Madrid will take place after the Spanish side has participated in their Europa League final against Marseille on Wednesday, May 16.

According to a report by Complete Sports, the game was confirmed by a media brand in partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) who were represented by President Amaju Pinnick, and Vice President and Chairman League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko.

play Atletico Madrid will travel to Uyo to take on the Super Eagles

 

La Liga President Javier Tebas stated that the friendly is to give followers of the Spanish league in Nigeria the chance to see the superstars.

He said, “This is a historic announcement and we are excited to share this news with our Nigerian fans: Atletico Madrid, one of LaLiga’s greatest clubs, will come to Nigeria and give our fans the chance to enjoy watching their stars up close.

"Africa and Nigeria in particular are very important for us and have a lot of love for Spanish football, something we are proud of,” Tebas concluded.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles come into the match against Atletico with a defeat against Serbia in their last fixture (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)

Members of the Super Eagles team that finished runners up at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) are expected to play against Atletico Madrid.

After the Atletico Madrid match the Super Eagles will play preparatory games against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic before their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

