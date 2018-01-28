Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles striker wants to emulate Kanu in FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho would like to follow the footsteps of Kanu and Okocha in the FA Cup
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed his desire to emulate Nigerian great Nwankwo Kanu in the FA Cup.

The Leicester City striker has struggled for game time this season in the Premier League and has been restricted to appearances in the Cup competitions.

The striker put in an impressive performance against Fleetwood Town and Peterborough  in the FA Cup and Iheanacho hopes for more success in the next round.

In an interview with Leicester City TV, Iheanacho  talked about his admiration for the FA Cup

He said “I didn’t have the opportunity to watch all of the games but I think playing in it now makes it more beautiful.”

He then spoke of the memories of Nigerians who have also participated in the competition

He said “I think the FA Cup has great memories and there have been Nigerian legends that have played in it as well, like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu."

Iheanacho finally revealed his ambition to one day win the tournament

It’s a great thing to play in the FA Cup. I have great memories. I hope I’ll be in it and have one great memory, which is winning the FA Cup,” he said.

Iheanacho's goals against Fleetwood and Peterborough saw Leicester advance to the next stage and will hope to get on the score sheet again in the next round.

