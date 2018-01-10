Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester City manager wants Kelechi Iheanacho to improve

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City manager wants striker to improve

Iheanacho has made just nine Premier League games this season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Leicester City manager wants Kelechi Iheanacho to improve (Instagram/Kelechi Iheanacho)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed that he wants Kelechi Iheanacho to improve to get a chance in his team.

Iheanacho has struggled to break into Leicester City XI since his £25m move from Manchester City in the summer.

He has made just nine Premier League games this season and has started just two of them.

Even with Jamie Vardy injured, the Nigeria international could only get 10 minutes in Leicester City’s frustrating goalless draw away at Fleetwood Town.

Puel challenges Iheanacho

After the game, Puel admitted that Iheanacho is currently behind Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki.

Slimani played well in the last game,” Puel said.

It was a possibility for him to have another game or so, because he hasn’t played a lot, because of the injury to Jamie.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho is now behind Vardy, Okazaki and Slimani in the perking order

 

“It was a chance to see him again.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities for all the players, like Ahmed Musa. It is just a choice.

“I think Kelechi is a young player and he needs to improve aspects of his play.

“Also it is difficult because he is a player behind Jamie Vardy and it means he doesn’t get many opportunities.

“Shinji Okazaki is also playing well, so it is difficult for him.

“He works hard on the pitch and in the training sessions and he needs to continue.

“I hope he can have some game time in the future."

Iheanacho is one of the players linked with a move away from Leicester City in search of regular football.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than...bullet
2 Anthony Joshua Nigerian-born English boxer teaches son Yoruba [Video]bullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Striker’s £115,000-a-week wage is a big problem...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2017 Top 7 transfers of Nigerian footballers this year
Kelechi Iheanacho & Ahmed Musa Leicester City boss urges Nigerian forwards to work harder
Kelechi Iheanacho Striker’s £115,000-a-week wage is a big problem for Leicester City
Super Eagles How players spent their Christmas
Wilfred Ndidi Ndidi ranked among top 100 most valuable players in Europe
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss wants Musa, Iheanancho to leave Leicester City

Football

Tosin Adarabioyo
Tosin Adarabioyo Nigerian-born defender spends whopping N1B on new mansion
Atletico Madrid's forward Kevin Gameiro, pictured in December 2017, scored against Lleida in a Copa del Rey last 16 clash
Football Atletico, Valencia breeze into Copa del Rey quarters
Monaco's midfielder Thomas Lemar (R) scores during their French Cup football match against Nice at The "Allianz Riviera" stadium in Nice on January 9, 2018
Football Lemar helps Monaco beat Nice in League Cup quarters
Manchester City's striker Sergio Aguero (R) connects with this header to score their late winning goal past Bristol City's goalkeeper Frank Fielding during the English League Cup on January 9, 2018
Football Manchester City's Aguero to the rescue against valiant Bristol City