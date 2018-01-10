Leicester City manager wants Kelechi Iheanacho to improve

news

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed that he wants Kelechi Iheanacho to improve to get a chance in his team.

Iheanacho has struggled to break into Leicester City XI since his £25m move from Manchester City in the summer.

He has made just nine Premier League games this season and has started just two of them.

Even with Jamie Vardy injured, the Nigeria international could only get 10 minutes in Leicester City’s frustrating goalless draw away at Fleetwood Town.

Puel challenges Iheanacho

After the game, Puel admitted that Iheanacho is currently behind Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki.

“Slimani played well in the last game,” Puel said.

“It was a possibility for him to have another game or so, because he hasn’t played a lot, because of the injury to Jamie.

“It was a chance to see him again.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities for all the players, like Ahmed Musa. It is just a choice.

“I think Kelechi is a young player and he needs to improve aspects of his play.

“Also it is difficult because he is a player behind Jamie Vardy and it means he doesn’t get many opportunities.

“Shinji Okazaki is also playing well, so it is difficult for him.

“He works hard on the pitch and in the training sessions and he needs to continue.

“I hope he can have some game time in the future."