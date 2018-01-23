Super Eagles qualify for CHAN quarter-finals

news

Super Eagles come from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 and qualify for quarter-finals as Group C winners, with Libya beating Rwanda 1-0 in the group’s other match to join them in the last eight stage.

A brilliant second-half display has earned the home-based Super Eagles team a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Nations Championships, CHAN taking place in Morocco.

Against the run of play, Nsi Eyama headed Equatorial Guinea into the lead in 40th minute and they held that advantage till the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Super Eagles stepped up their game and just before the hour-mark, Anthony Okpotu levelled score for Nigeria through a stunning header off a cross from Osas Okoro.

Dayo Ojo put Nigeria in front in the 69th before Rabiu Ali sealed victory from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

With the win, Nigeria finished as the top gun in Group C with seven points from three games, while Libya who secured a late win over Libya finished as runners-up and also qualified for the quarterfinals.