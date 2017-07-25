The Super Eagles Team B have kicked off training ahead of their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) against the Republic of Benin.

Nigeria will face the Republic of Benin away in Cotonou on Sunday, August 13 before a second leg in Nigeria on Saturday, August 19.

Ahead of the double header, home-based Super Eagles players had their first training session on Tuesday, July 25 in Kano.

25 players took part in training on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles Team who is under the guidance of Salisu Yusuf will camp in Kano for two years.

Chairman of Kano state Sports Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has revealed that the host state government will cover the expenses of the two-week camping exercise of the home-based Super Eagles.

Nigeria have only qualified for two editions of CHAN, finishing third in South Africa 2014 and crashing out in the first round in Rwanda 2016.