news

The honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has reassured football loving Nigerians on the readiness of the National stadium Abuja for the Super Eagles friendly game against Congo.

Dalung who spoke after an assessment of the stadium in preparation for the friendly games said, that when Nigeria qualified for the World Cup, the technical officials approached the ministry and they were all excited in the manner the Eagles qualified with one game to spare.

Dalung said, the technical team proposed that in order to have a good home support, they would like to play a home match before they jet out for the World Cup, hence they approached the Government.

The Minister said all that is left is the disbursement of funds, and they have already "contacted the expected who would try to update the pitch, so that our players can meet the yearnings of supporters".

Dalung also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari "has been a friendly sports father, who has always yielded to all our request."