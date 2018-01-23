Home > Sports > Football >

Dalung says Abuja stadium will be ready for Nigeria Vs Congo friendly

Super Eagles Sports minister says Abuja stadium will be ready for Congo friendly

Minister of sports Solomon Dalung is positive that the Abuja stadium would be ready to host the Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sports minister, Solomon Dalung play Solomon Dalung has assured the National Stadium will be ready for the Eagles (Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has reassured football loving Nigerians on the readiness of the National stadium Abuja for the Super Eagles friendly game against Congo.

Dalung who spoke after an assessment of the stadium in preparation for the friendly games said, that when Nigeria qualified for the World Cup, the technical officials approached the ministry and they were all excited in the manner the Eagles qualified with one game to spare.

National Stadium Abuja play The National stadium Abuja is getting ready to host the Super Eagles (National Sports Commission )

 

Dalung said, the technical team proposed that in order to have a good home support, they would like to play a home match before they jet out for the World Cup, hence they approached the Government.

The Minister said all that is left is the disbursement of funds, and they have already "contacted the expected who would try to update the pitch, so that our players can meet the yearnings of supporters".

5 friendly matches Super Eagles will play before World Cup play The Super Eagles take on DR Congo in a friendly match in May (Goal.com)

 

Dalung also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari "has been a friendly sports father, who has always yielded to all our request."

The Super Eagles host the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly match scheduled to hold at the National stadium Abuja on Monday, May 28.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Fabregas tells Chelsea teammate to convert his passesbullet
2 Alexis Sanchez Premier League star accused of cheating on his girlfriendbullet
3 Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Commonwealth Games Solomon Dalung urges sports federations to begin preparation for Games
Super Eagles Nigeria to play more friendly games against Serbia, DR Congo, Czech Republic ahead of World Cup
Sports 5 friendly matches Super Eagles will play before World Cup
Buhari Sports minister, Dalung meets President in London
Special Report Abuja National Stadium in ruins despite 'huge' maintenance funds
Solomon Dalung 'FG dissolves National Sports Federations boards,' Minister says
D’Tigress Players receive N1M each from Buhari for AfroBasket win
Solomon Dalung Minister urges youths to be soldiers of peace
Super Eagles Why NFF are paying 2018 World Cup allowances in March

Football

Super Eagles 2018 CHAN team
CHAN 2018 Super Eagles eye quarterfinal spot
Sanchez a Panic buy from Manchester United to catch up City
Pulse Opinion Sanchez's signing is just Manchester United trying to catch up with City
Stephen Keshi Google doodle
Stephen Keshi Google celebrates posthumous 56th birthday of Nigerian football great
Manchester United's Europa League victory was crucial to their financial performance
Manchester United PL club retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'