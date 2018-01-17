Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles to play Serbia, DR Congo, Czech Republic friendlies

Super Eagles Nigeria to play more friendly games against Serbia, DR Congo, Czech Republic ahead of World Cup

These new friendly games were announced by the NFF on Wednesday, January 17.

Super Eagles to play more friendly games against Serbia, DR Congo, Czech Republic ahead of World Cup
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have unveiled a couple of more friendly games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

With the Super Eagles of Nigeria already drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, the NFF have finalised preparation plans.

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick and Gernot Rohr have added more friendly games for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Pulse)

 

In addition to the already arranged friendly games against Poland in Warsaw on Friday, March 23 and England in London on Saturday, June 2, the NFF have announced that the Super Eagles will face Serbia in London on Tuesday, March 27, DR Congo in Abuja or Uyo on Monday, May 28 and Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group play Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/FIFA)

 

These new friendly games were announced at a press conference held by the NFF at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Wednesday, January 17.

Preparatory games

It is understood that these friendly games are to prepare the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their Group D opponents.

Serbia and  Czech Republic Republic are to prepare the Super Eagles for Croatia, England and Poland will be used to prepare Nigeria for Iceland.

The NFF at the press conference announced that a friendly with a yet to be identified South American team will be organised to prepare the Super Eagles for Argentina.

Super Eagles play The friendly games are to prepare the Super Eagles for their Group D opponents (Instagram)

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had already played Argentina in a friendly game in November 2017 which they won 4-2.

Amaju Pinnick at the event made it known that the friendly game against DR Congo has been arranged to prepare the Super Eagles for an African opponent which they are likely to meet in the second round.

We have the ambition of going all the way and we believe we will meet an African team on the way,” Pinnick said.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign on Saturday, June 16 against Croatia.

