Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has resumed training at his Turkish club side Trabzonspor, after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out of action for several weeks.

Onazi has not featured for Trabzonspor in their last three matches, as his a knock to his knee has ruled him out, however all is set for the midfield enforcer to resume training this week with the rest of his teammates.

According to Complete Sports Onazi said, “I had a slight knock on my knee but I will resume training this week with the team,”

“I need to be fully fit before returning.”

The 25-year-old has made a total of 13 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Onazi was on the team list for Trabzonspor's game against Fenerbache but was an unused substitute throughout the ninety minutes.

The former Lazio man also reacted to the Super Eagles new kit , he said “They are nice.”