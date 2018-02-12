Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles midfielder back in training

Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder back in training with Trabzonspor

Ogenyi Onazi is set to resume training with Turkish Outfit

Onazi has overcome his injury problems
Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has resumed training at his Turkish club side Trabzonspor, after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out of action for several weeks.

Onazi has not featured for Trabzonspor in their last three matches, as his a knock to his knee has ruled him out, however all is set for the midfield enforcer to resume training this week with the rest of his teammates.







 

According to Complete Sports Onazi said, “I had a slight knock on my knee but I will resume training this week with the team,”

“I need to be fully fit before returning.”

The 25-year-old has made a total of 13 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Onazi was on the team list for Trabzonspor's game against Fenerbache but was an unused substitute throughout the ninety minutes.

The former Lazio man also reacted to the Super Eagles new kit, he said  “They are nice.”

Onazi will hope he can recover well in time for the Super Eagles friendlies against Poland and Serbia in March.

