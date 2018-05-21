news

Super Eagles invitee Simy Nwankwo suffered relegation from the Italian Serie A with Crotone on Sunday, May 20.

Simy’s Crotone lost 1-2 away from home to league runners-up SSC Napoli in their last league fixture of the season.

The 26-year-old was in action for all 90 minutes in the encounter but could not help his side as they fell to two first-half goals by Arkadiusz Milik in the 23rd minute and Jose Maria Callejon in the 32nd minute.

Marco Tumminello pulled one back for Crotone in the 90 minute but was not enough as Napoli held on for the win.

The result meant that Simy’s Crotone had 35 points while SPAL 2013 defeated Sampdoria 3-1 in their last league fixture to move up to 38 points to escape the drop.

Simy who is part of Gernot Rohr’s 30-man provisional list to the 2018 FIFA World Cup contributed seven goals and one assist for Crotone this season in a total of 24 appearances.

He will now look towards participating in the Super Eagles upcoming friendlies against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic so as to make the final 23-man squad.