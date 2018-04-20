news

Nigerian duo Brown Ideye and Isaac Success have been confirmed relegated from the Spanish La Liga with Malaga.

Malaga were confirmed relegated after they lost 1-0 to survival rivals Levante on Thursday, April 19.

Ideye started for Malaga in the defeat and was replaced by Borja Baston in the 83rd minute, while compatriot Success was not listed for the game.

The result means that bottom-placed Malaga are 17 points behind Levante who have 34 points.

There are five more games left for both teams in La Liga and if Malaga are able to win all remaining matches they will have a total of 32 points which will still not be enough to caught up with Levante's 34 points.

Ideye joined Malaga on loan from Chinese side Tianjin TEDA in the winter transfer window and has scored only one goal since his arrival in Spain.

Success also joined in the winter transfer window from Premier League outfit Watford and has not contributed any goal since his arrival.

Ideye and Isaac return to action in La Liga when they take on Real Sociedad in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, April 22.