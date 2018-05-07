Super Eagles get slogan for team bus ahead 2018 FIFA World Cup

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have gotten a slogan which will be on their team bus throughout their stay in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group B of the 2018 World Cup where they will play against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland .

Ahead of the World Cup, the local organising committee has settled on the slogan ‘The Wings of African Pride’ to be written on Super Eagles team bus.

The committee settled on that slogan after putting out three options through the FIFA World Cup Twitter handle and asking fans to vote.

‘The Spirit of Unity’, ‘The Dream of One Team, the Heartbeat of Millions!!!’, and the ‘The Wings of African Pride’ were the three choices presented.

— FIFA World Cup #emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

After voting, ‘The WIngs of African Pride’ had 48% votes, ‘The Dream of One Team, the Heartbeat of Millions!!!’ had 28% of the votes while only 24% voted for ‘The Spirit of Unity’.

Super Eagles to use Hyundai buses in Russia

The ‘The Wings of African Pride’ which was voted for will be on the Hyundai bus which will be provided for the S uper Eagles .

Motor giants Hyundai have a long-standing relationship with FIFA as their Automotive Official Partner which started in 1999.

As the Automotive Official Partner of FIFA, Hyundai provides buses for teams and officials during FIFA tournaments.

The partnership runs until 2022.