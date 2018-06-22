Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Shaqiri, Xhaka hailed on Twitter Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1

World Cup 2018 Shaqiri, Xhaka hailed on Twitter after Switzerland beat Serbia

Here are the reactions as Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Granit Xhaka's stunner and Xherdan Shaqiri's late winner were the trending topics on Twitter following Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E encounter on Tuesday, June 22. play Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 (Opta)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Granit Xhaka's stunner and Xherdan Shaqiri's late winner were the trending topics on Twitter following Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E encounter on Tuesday, June 22.

After a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their opener Switzerland aimed for three points against Serbia who beat goalless first half Kolaraov broke the deadlock when he curled in a brilliant free kick beyond Keylor Navas in the 57th minute to give Serbia the lead.

Aleksandar Mitrovic  with the opener against Serbia

Costa Rica tried to snatch an equaliser towards the end of the game but Serbia held on for all three points.

 

Granit Xhaka stunner against Switzerland hailed on Twitter

Xherdan Shaqiri's late winner hailed on Twitter

 

Switzerland take on Costa Rica their next fixture while Serbia will take on Brazil on Friday, June 22

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Iceland Time and where to watch Super Eagles crucial...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho's late goal hailed on Twitter as Brazil beat Costa Rica
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar, Brazil teammates welcomed with bread in Russia
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland

Football

Ahmed Musa became the first Leicester City player to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup after his brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Super Eagles Ahmed Musa the first Leicester City player to score at the World Cup
Iceland's coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said, "I have to hail my players, they gave everything, they tried what they could but it was just not our day in so many ways"
Football We're still in the race, says disappointed Iceland boss
Neymar hit the latest goal in World Cup history
Football Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil World Cup bid back on track
Nigeria's forward Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring
Football I can win Musa v Messi duel, declares Nigeria's goal hero