President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad has celebrated Egypt International Mohammed Salah on winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah on Sunday, April 22 beat nominees Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Manchester United's David DeGea, Manchester City trio of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane to the 2018 PFA Player of the Year award.

The 25-year-old is enjoying his debut campaign with Premier League outfit and has seen him crowned the best player for the 2017/18 season.

Salah becomes the second African player to scoop the coveted prize after Riyad Mahrez was voted winner in the 2015/16 season with Leicester City.

In a statement on the federation’s official site, Ahmad congratulated Salah on his achievement.

He said, “Salah has really made Africa proud. As the reigning African Player of the Year, he has proven that African players have the ability to rub shoulders with the best in the world,”

“The African football family is proud of Salah’s achievement as a true son of the soil.”

Ahmad also stated that Salah’s achievement has made him a role model for young footballers on the continent.

Ahmad added, “His unrivaled commitment to both club and country makes him a role model to the youth across the continent and beyond. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Reigning African Player of the Year has already won three Player of the Month awards in England and could become the first to win four in a season.

Salah who is due to represent Egypt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup already has 31 goals already in the league and with four matches still left to play, he could still set a new goals record in a Premier League season.