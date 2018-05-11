Home > Sports > Football >

Salah wins Liverpool and Football Writers' Association awards

Mohamed Salah Liverpool star wins 3 Player of the Year awards in one night

Salah was awarded by Liverpool and the Football Writers' Association.

Mohamed Salah play Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins three Player of the Year awards in one night (Liverpool FC)
Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah won a hat-trick of awards on Thursday, May 11.

Salah who is the reigning PFA Player of the Year, won Liverpool’s club's Player of the Season and Players' Player at the cub’s award ceremony before jetting off to London to receive Footballer of the Year award by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) to complete a hat-trick of awards on the same night.

Salah has been a revelation this season following his move to Liverpool from Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has set several records and contributed 43 goals for Merseyside team across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah play Salah earlier won the PFA Player of the Year (PA)

He was rewarded with two awards at the Liverpool award ceremony and again beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the Player of the Year by the Football Writers' Association.

The two award ceremonies were held on the same night and Salah attended both events.

After being presented with two wards at the Liverpool award ceremony, Salah took a private jet to London to attend the Football Writers' Association award ceremony.

Mohamed Salah play Salah won the Football Writer's Association award (PA)

 

At the FWA award ceremony, Salah talked about how his time at Chelsea made him want to come back and prove himself again in the Premier League.

Salah is still on course to set more records if he can score in Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May 13 before they take on Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

