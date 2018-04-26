Home > Sports > Football >

Salah to be honoured with piece of land in Mecca

Mohammed Salah Liverpool star honoured with piece of land in Mecca

Salah is to get a plot of land in Mecca for winning the PFA Player of the Year.

  Published:
Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane lead PFA Team of the Season play Mohammed Salah is having an outstanding season with Liverpool (PA)
Liverpool star Mohammed Salah will be honoured with a piece of land in the ‘Holy City’, Mecca Saudi Arabia for winning the PFA Player of the Year.

Salah is having a sensational season with 43 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is set to be rewarded for his outstanding performances.

Fahd Al-Rowky who is the Vice President of the municipality in Mecca announced on Monday that Salah will be rewarded for being voted the best player in the Premier League.

In a report by the Egypt Independent, the gesture towards Salah is being worked out to congratulate him on his triumph.

Mohammed Salah play Salah is hailed as a role model Muslim (Anfield HQ)

 

The report states Al-Rowky is considering several options on the allocation of the land to Salah, especially if he is eligible to own a land in Mecca.

 “There are several choices regarding giving this piece of land. The way to go will be determined by captain Mohamed Salah as well as the Saudi system,

 “If the Saudi system allows the land to be owned by Salah, he will be given a piece of land in holy Mecca outside Haram,” Al-Rowky said

Another option being considered by Al-Rowky is to build a mosque in Salah’s name in Mecca.

Al-Rowky said, “The other option will be to have a mosque built on the land in his name.”

The last option being considered is to sell the land and give the money to Salah.

 “The third option is to sell the piece of land and give Salah the money, should he wish that,” Al-Rowky added.

Mohamed Salah play Mohammed Salah emerged the winner of the PFA Player of the Year (PA)

 

The report states that Salah has been a good messenger of Islam and has red fans singing, “and if it’s good enough for you I’ll be Muslim too.”

Al-Rowky said that the essence of giving Salah the land gift is because of his charitable acts as well as to encourage younger ones.

Salah will have the chance to set more records when  Liverpool return to action against Stoke City in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, April 28.

