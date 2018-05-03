Home > Sports > Football >

Obafemi Martins son Kevin scores wonder goal for AC Milan

Kevin Maussi Martins Son of Obafemi Martins scores wonder goal for AC Milan

Kevin Maussi son of Obafemi Martins plays for the AC Milan youth setup.

Kevin Maussi and Obafemi Martins play Kevin Maussi is the son of Obafemi Martins (Instagram/ Kevin Maussi)
Kevin Maussi Martins son of former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins scored a wonder goal for the AC Milan youth set up.

The 13-years- old son of Obafemi, Kevin Maussi Martins was given birth to on the 31st of January 2005.

Kevin plays for the AC Milan youth set up, unlike his father who represented their city rivals Inter Milan from 2001-2006.

Kevin Maussi play Kevin Maussi Martins plays for the AC Milan youth team (Instagram/Kevin Maussi )

 

Martins who sustained an injury playing for Shanghai Shenhua which has ruled him out of action for seven months posted a short clip of one of Kevin’s goals for the AC Milan youth set up.

A message on Obafemi Martins official Instagram account said, “@king_martins05 follow my son     #acmilan.”

 

The video clip shows Kevin score a right-footed wonder goal for the AC Milan youth set up.

Still, 13-year-old, big things are expected of Kevin the son of the former Nigeria international, as his father scored a total of 18 goals in 42 appearances.

Kevin Maussi and AC Milan teammates play Kevin Maussi scored an Incredible goal for the AC Milan youth team (Instagram/Kevin Maussi)

 

No official decision has been made on his future but Kevin is eligible to play for Nigeria and Italy.

Kevin Maussi is making waves in Italy while his father continues his recovery from injury after a successful surgery.

