MFM, Plateau United drop points in rescheduled game

Here is a roundup of rescheduled matchday 18 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  • Published:
MFM CAF Champions League play MFM were held at home in an NPFL rescheduled fixture (NPFL)
MFM FC palyed out a 1-1 draw with Rivers United FC, while Heartland of Owerri were forced to a 1-1 draw against reigning Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United in a rescheduled game on Monday, April 23.

The games were rescheduled due to the participation of MFM FC and Plateau United in CAF Confederation Cup.

MFM FC 1 Rivers FC 1

MFM FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United at the Agege soccer temple.

Sikiru Olatubosun gave the Olukoya boys the lead in the 17th minute, Malachy Ohawume equalised for Rivers in the 73rd minute.

Heartland Owerri 1 Plateau United 1

Abiodun Thompson scored  the only goal for Heartland of Owerri in the 21st minute as they defeated reigning NPFL champions Plateau United.

Tosin Omoyele scored the equaliser for Plateau in the 94th minute to earn his side a point.

The NPFL continues on Sunday, April 29

El Kanemi Warriors vs Akwa United

Enyimba vs Niger Tornadoes

Go Round vs MFM FC

Plateau United vs Wikki Tourist

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
