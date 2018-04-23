MFM, Plateau United drop points in rescheduled game

Here is a roundup of rescheduled matchday 18 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The games were rescheduled due to the participation of MFM FC and Plateau United in CAF Confederation Cup.
MFM FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United at the Agege soccer temple.
Sikiru Olatubosun gave the Olukoya boys the lead in the 17th minute, Malachy Ohawume equalised for Rivers in the 73rd minute.
Abiodun Thompson scored the only goal for Heartland of Owerri in the 21st minute as they defeated reigning NPFL champions Plateau United.
Tosin Omoyele scored the equaliser for Plateau in the 94th minute to earn his side a point.
The NPFL continues on Sunday, April 29
El Kanemi Warriors vs Akwa United
Enyimba vs Niger Tornadoes
Go Round vs MFM FC
Plateau United vs Wikki Tourist