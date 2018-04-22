Here is a roundup of matchday 18 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Eight matchday 18 fixtures were played which involved four draws and four home wins.
A total of nine goals were scored, with only two games not producing any goals.
The games between Heartland Owerri vs Plateau United and MFM FC vs Rivers United FC were postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Akwa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars
Ifeanyi Ubah United 0-0 Enugu Rangers
Katsina United 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors
Kwara United 1-1 Go Round
Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars
Nasarawa United 1-0 Abia Warriors
Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars
Wikki Tourist 0-0 Enyimba
Akwa United took the lead through Ifeanyi Ifeanyi in the 40th minute, but Sunshine Stars equalised through Franklin Sasere in the 47th minute.
Victor Mbaoma scored the winner for Akwa in the 88th minute as they now concentrate on the NPFL after elimination on the continent.
A 90th minute goal by Andrew Ikefe gave Niger Tornadoes all three points against Yobe Desert Stars.
Shammasu Mohammed scored in the 30th minute to give Nasarawa United a much needed three points against Abia Warriors.
Lobi Stars earned all three points against Kano Pillars through a goal by Ayo Saka in the 81st minute.
Destiny Ashadi converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to give Katsina United all three points against El Kanemi Warriors.
Wikki Tourist and Enyimba International played out goalless draw with both sides unable to break opposing defenses.
Ifeanyi Ubah were also held at home to a goalless draw by Enugu Rangers in the oriental derby.
Kwara United played were held at home by Go Round, Stephen Alfred gave the home side the lead in the 16th minute, but Chidi Nwachukwu levelled for the away side in the 76th minute as they held on for a point.
The NPFL continues on Monday, April 23
Heartland Owerri vs Plateau United
MFM FC vs Rivers United FC