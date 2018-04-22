Home > Sports > Football >

NPFL Results from matchday 18 of the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Akwa United begin title push with home win against Sunshine Stars

Here is a roundup of matchday 18 fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Akwa United play Akwa United may just be Lobi Stars major contenders for the NPFL title (Twitter/Akwa United)
Akwa United have started to push for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title after a 2-1 win over Sunshine Stars in their matchday 18 fixture played on Sunday, April 22.

Eight matchday 18 fixtures were played which involved four draws and four home wins.

A total of nine goals were scored, with only two games not producing any goals.

The games between Heartland Owerri vs Plateau United and MFM FC vs Rivers United FC were postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

NPFL matchday 18 results

Akwa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Ifeanyi Ubah United 0-0 Enugu Rangers

Katsina United 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Kwara United 1-1 Go Round

Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa United 1-0 Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars

Wikki Tourist 0-0 Enyimba

NPFL matchday 18 home wins

Akwa United took the lead through Ifeanyi Ifeanyi in the 40th minute, but Sunshine Stars equalised through Franklin Sasere in the 47th minute.

Victor Mbaoma scored the winner for Akwa in the 88th minute as they now concentrate on the NPFL after elimination on the continent.

A 90th minute goal by Andrew Ikefe gave Niger Tornadoes all three points against Yobe Desert Stars.

Shammasu Mohammed scored in the 30th minute to give Nasarawa United a much needed three points against Abia Warriors.

Lobi Stars earned all three points against Kano Pillars through a goal by Ayo Saka in the 81st minute.

Destiny Ashadi  converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to give Katsina United all three points against El Kanemi Warriors.

NPFL matchday 18 draws

Wikki Tourist and Enyimba International played out goalless draw with both sides unable to break opposing defenses.

Ifeanyi Ubah were also held at home to a goalless draw by Enugu Rangers in the oriental derby.

Kwara United played were held at home by Go Round, Stephen Alfred gave the home side the lead in the 16th minute, but Chidi Nwachukwu levelled for the away side in the 76th minute as they held on for a point.

The NPFL continues on Monday, April 23

Heartland Owerri vs Plateau United

MFM FC vs Rivers United FC

