Nigerian forward scores on CSKA Moscow return

Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward scores on CSKA Moscow return

Ahmed Musa has returned to Russian outfit CSKA Moscow

play Ahmed Musa has completed a loan move to CSKA Moscow from Leicester City (CSKA Moscow)
Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa has continued his goal scoring form since his return to CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Ahmed Musa was loaned out to CSKA Moscow from English Premier League outfit Leicester City after he struggled for game time in England.

The pacey forward however as rediscovered some f he form that saw the Premier League side come for him, as he scored the only goal for CSKA in his first match against Norwegian outfit Nordsjælland.

 

On Tuesday, February 6, Musa continued his goal scoring patch as he found the back of the net twice as CSKA defeated Spanish side Elche 3 – 0 in a preparatory game.

 

Musa goal scoring exploits comes after the Leicester city manager called for his Improvement.

His return back to form should excite Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr who requested that Musa left CSKA Moscow in search of regular playing time.

Musa is expected to be part of the Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday, February 15 against Red Star Belgrade.

