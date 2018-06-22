news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Iceland in their second game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After the 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the World Cup, the Super Eagles will be looking to take all the three points from the clash against Iceland to have any chance of reaching the round of 16.

Nigeria Vs Iceland live

Follow all the live updates here.

Team Walk

Earlier this morning, the Super Eagles had their usual pre-game walk just around their hotel in Volgograd.

Arrival in Volgograd

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland on Thursday, June 21.

The game will be played at the Volgograd Arena and will kick off at exactly 4 pm Nigerian time. See where you can watch the game here.

The Super Eagles are staying at the Hampton by Hilton while at Volgograd and held a press conference ahead of the game at the Volgograd Arena where the match will be played.

They trained at the pitch later in the evening of Thursday.

Nigeria Vs Iceland Preview

Talks of Mikel John Obi best position for the Super Eagles dominated the headlines after the 2-0 loss to Croatia as Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr came under heavy criticism for several tactical decision he made in the game.

Even Mikel’s former coach Jose Mourinho chipped in the conversation, stating that Mikel is a bad 10.

While Mikel Obi is ready to play anywhere to help the Super Eagles, Rohr came out all gun blazing, blasting the criticism over Mikel as an attacking midfielder and hinted that he might use him in a similar role against Iceland.

There have been reports of a slew of changes to the Super Eagles starting XI against Iceland with Ogenyi Onazi set to return.

Nigeria have faced Iceland just once in a friendly game in 1981 losing 3-0 to the European side. The Super Eagles can take confidence that all of Nigeria’s win at the World Cup has been against European oppositions.

The Super Eagles are also in a losing streak in the World Cup, losing each of their last three games.

3-2 against Argentina in Brazil 2014, 2-0 against France in Brazil 2014 and 2-0 against Croatia in 2018 World Cup.

Read more on the five players Super Eagles must watch against Iceland.