Nigeria U-20 women face South Africa Basetsana in second leg

Falconets South Africa U-20 women arrive Benin City ahead of second leg of World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's falconets are 90 minutes away from the U-20 women's World Cup

  • Published:
Falconets play Nigeria take o South Africa to decide who goes to the U-20 World Cup (NFF)
Nigeria's U-20 women's team take on their South African counterparts in the second leg of the qualifying round for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup.

The Falconets defeated the Basetsana in the first leg played in South Africa on Saturday, January 13, to take a first leg advantage in the tie.

The Falconets scored their two goals in the first half through Rashidat Ajibade and Anam Imo, but the South Africans come with confidence following a better performance in the second half of the match.

 

The South African team have arrived in Benin City and are confident of progressing despite losing the first encounter, as they posted a video of their arrival.

The Basetsana arrived in Nigeria through Lagos, then departed for Benin City venue of encounter.

In the previous qualification rounds the Falconet's defeated Tanzania 9-0 on aggregate and subsequently a 6-2 aggregate win over Morocco.

Nigeria's Falconets are two-time silver medalists at the U-20 World Cup, and just need a draw or avoid a defeat of more than one goal margin to qualify for a record ninth successive U-20 World Cup.

 

The Falconets take on the Basetsana, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City on Saturday, January 27.

The 9th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals is scheduled to hold later this year in France from Tuesday, August 7 to Sunday, 26.

