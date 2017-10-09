NFF escape FIFA fine

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) managed to avoid a fine from FIFA in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 7.

The NFF received an N11m (30,000 Swiss Francs) fine from FIFA for the pitch invasion that happened at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium after Super Eagles 4-0 win over Cameroon in September.

Organisers made sure there was no repeat of the pitch invasion when Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday, October 7.

Despite the much bigger occasion of Nigeria beating Zambia 1-0 to seal qualification to the FIFA 2018 World Cup , there was no pitch invasion after the game.

It was the Super Eagles players that celebrated on the pitch, going round to thank fans for their support.

The game though was not without controversy as the NFF had to come out to deny reports that five persons died from stampede before the game.

Only one gate was open to fans before the game which caused stampede as people in their hundreds were trying to get inside the stadium at once.