Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0: NFF deny rumours of stampede deaths

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have denied the reports that five football fans died during a stampede at the Godswill International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, October 7.

Just one gate was opened for entry to the stadium which caused a stampede before the Super Eagles game against Zambia.

Some reports suggest that five persons died during the stampede but the NFF have come out to debunk the rumour.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report that some fans died. Naturally, considering the nature of the particular match, so many fans wanted to watch the match live, and there were some pushing and shoving at the gates,” the NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement on the Federation’s website.

The NFF however admit that several persons suffered injuries and are in the hospital.

“We are in contact with the Akwa Ibom State Government and we can confirm that nobody died. A few persons suffered injuries but they are in hospital and their progress is being monitored,” Sanusi added.

Stampedes are now a constant thing at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium before every Super Eagles game.

For some unknown reasons, organisers of the game only open one game to the stadium which causes fans to pile up in their numbers.