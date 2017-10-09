Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Mohamed Salah :  Liverpool player's goals take Egypt to 2018 World Cup

Mohamed Salah Liverpool player's goals take Egypt to 2018 World Cup

Salah put Egypt ahead during the second half in Alexandria only for Arnold Bouka Moutou to equalise two minutes from the end of regular time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Egypt's Mohamed Salah vies for the ball against Congo's Ramaric Presley Etou Thomaso during their World Cup 2018 Africa qualifying match October 8, 2017 play

Egypt's Mohamed Salah vies for the ball against Congo's Ramaric Presley Etou Thomaso during their World Cup 2018 Africa qualifying match October 8, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty to give Egypt a dramatic 2-1 win over Congo Brazzaville Sunday and a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Salah put Egypt ahead during the second half in Alexandria only for Arnold Bouka Moutou to equalise two minutes from the end of regular time.

Victory gave Egypt an uncatchable four-point lead over Uganda in Group E with one round of fixtures remaining.

Uganda were held 0-0 by Ghana in Kampala Saturday.

A defensive blunder allowed constant menace Salah to fire past goalkeeper Barel Mouko on 63 minutes at the 85,000-capacity Borg El Arab Stadium.

But Congo threatened to turn party-poopers as substitute Moutou, a France-based defender, beat 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary from inside the box.

A draw would not have been enough for Egypt to seal qualification and they sought a winning goal, which came when Salah sent Mouko the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Egypt last qualified for the World Cup in 1990 with the record seven-time African champions suffering numerous heart-breaking failures since.

The desperation to qualify was so great ahead of the Congo match that Argentina-born Egypt coach Hector Cuper admitted he was taking medication for high blood pressure.

"I am taking hypertension medicine due to the stress I suffer from continuing criticism," he told reporters without specifying who his critics were.

"Life is full of stress, but the challenge of reaching the World Cup is the toughest stress I have faced."

Egypt also beat Congo away and Ghana and Uganda at home to accumulate 12 points, with the only loss away to Uganda.

Nigeria became the first African qualifiers Saturday with a 1-0 Group B win over Zambia in Uyo thanks to a goal from another English Premier League player, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

Tunisia or the Democratic Republic of Congo will qualify from Group A and Morocco or the Ivory Coast from Group C.

All four Group D teams -- Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa -- are in contention to finish first with the final matchday scheduled for November.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker for...bullet
2 Iheanacho, Awaziem Super Eagles players dance to viral ‘One Corner’ songbullet
3 Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup...bullet

Related Articles

2018 World Cup Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt eye competition places
CAF Champions League Etoile Sahel edge Ahly in Tunisia thriller
Mohamed Salah Liverpool player's goals take Egypt to 2018 World Cup
Jurgen Klopp Player makes weak case for Liverpool defence
Premier League Newcastle frustrate Liverpool despite Coutinho strike
Premier League Liverpool ready for Benitez reunion
Champions League Klopp says Liverpool on track despite stalemate
Champions League Liverpool, Spartak Moscow draw 1 - 1

Football

Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui (C) talks to his team players during a training session at the Teddy stadium in Jerusalem on October 8, 2017, a day ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match against Israel
Julen Lopetegui Spain's coach puts politics aside ahead of Israel
Ireland's head coach Martin O'Neill (L) gestures during the 2018 World Cup European zone group D qualifying football match between Georgia and Republic of Ireland in Tbilisi on September 2, 2017
Martin O'Neill Do it for Coleman, manager tells Ireland ahead of World Cup qualifier
Scotland's Robert Snodgrass reacts after the draw during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier football match between Slovenia and Scotland at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, on October 8, 2017
World Cup Qualifier Scots shattered as Slovenia draw ends dream
Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski reacts after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Poland and Montenegro in Warsaw on October 8, 2017
Poland Country heads to World Cup, perfection for Germany