news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has been called out on social media for abandoning his sick uncle by a guy claiming to be his cousin.

Mikel who is now plays in the Chinese Super League (CSL) with Tianjin TEDA was accused of not taking care of his relatives despite his wealthy status.

His ‘cousin’ Obiekezie Chukwuemeka left a lengthy message on a picture posted on Mikel’s Instagram account on Friday, March 24.

The message suggests that Mikel has not showed much attention to his relatives as his uncle has been suffering from stroke.

“Good day to you cousin,how are you and your family? I just want to let you know that your uncle, my dad has been suffering from partial stroke,ur dad's only living brother right now.the one you meet at civic center 5 years ago when you opened your foundation mr christopher obiekezie," the wrote in a long Instagram post.

“I don't know if any of them i.e your parents told you he has been suffering this sickness since nov2,though my dad asked his brother, you r dad and he said he told you,even when my mum died 2 years back,he said he told you. I just want to get something straight,is it that you love showing outsiders that you are so caring,and a renders help to those that need them,and your own relatives are there living in abject poverty,in the villages,in lagos ajegunle,and so on.

“God that blessed you with this gift and luck knows why,he would have given it to nnaemeka your elder brother,but he,god has his reasons.i am not saying give us your money,noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo,just show your relatives that you care. Shikena. Your cousin obiekezie chukwuemeka.”

There has been no official response from Mikel as regarding his side of the situation.