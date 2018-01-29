MFM FC team bus in auto crash after away loss to Plateau United

news

MFM FC’s team bus was involved in an auto crash on their way from their away 1-0 loss to champions Plateau United n the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, January 28.

The club via their Twitter account have announced that no life was lost in the crash.

“We had a minor road accident on way from Jos along Akungba road in Ondo State this evening. No life was lost, the players and officials of the team are in good condition. The head coach Ilechukwu Fidelis is also in good condition as well,” the Lagos-based club announced.

Brake failure

According to reports, it was a brake failure which led to the accident which occurred at about 4.40pm along Akungba, Owo Road in Ondo State.

There were initial reports that manager of the team Ilechukwu had been in critical condition but the club denied the reports with their announcement.

The Sunday loss at Plateau United is MFM FC’s third in five games this season. They lost at El-Kanemi Warriors and Abia Warriors.

This is the second time an NPFL club has been in a road crash this season.

Some Kwara United players were hospitalised after their team bus was involved in a crash while on their way to their base Ilorin just before the first game of the season.

The newly promoted NPFL side were on their way to Ilorin after their Bet9ja NNL Super Four tourney in Lagos.