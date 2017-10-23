The rapid rise of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe continues, beating Gabriel Jesus and Ousmane Dembele to win the 2017 Golden Boy award.

Mbappe rose to prominence last season following his impressive performance for Monaco, playing a pivotal role in their Ligue 1 title win and fantastic run in the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Mbappe's teammates believes the youngster will win Ballon d'Or soon

ALSO READ: Mbappe reveals reasons behind his goal celebration

The teenager got a call-up to the France national team and earned himself a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that will cost the club £166m next year.

The 18-year-old has now been named as the 2017 Golden Boy beating Manchester City star Jesus and Barcelona forward Dembele.

The Golden Boy award is for a young player in Europe considered to be the best among his peers in a calendar year and given by Tuttosport.

Marcus Rashford, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Christian Pulisic, Kasper Dolberg, Emre Mor, Federico Chiesa and Rodrigo Bentancur all made up the rest of the top 10.

Portuguese star Renato Sanches won it last year while Anthony Martial, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba and Isco have claimed the award in the four previous years.