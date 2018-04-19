Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester United ready to offload Paul Pogba to PSG

Paul Pogba Manchester United ready to offload midfielder to PSG

Paul Pogba has not found life easy under Jose Mourinho especially in his second season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paul Pogba play Pogba is now linked with a move to France (Instagram/Paul Pogba)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United are ready to offload midfielder Paul Pogba to French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old was signed in 2016 from Italian side Juventus for a then world record amount of £89m.

Pogba played a key role as Manchester United lifted the League Cup and Europa League in his debut season.

The French man has however been criticised for not being able to recreate decent performances on a regular basis in his second season.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are not willing to continue with his unimpressive performances and will let him go in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho having an exchange during a recent English Premier League match. play Pogba has reportedly fallen out with Jose Mourinho (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

The report states that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has offered his client's services to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola earlier hinted about the midfielder moving away from Old Trafford when he said that Raiola offered him to Manchester City.

The only complication to Pogba moving to PSG in the summer is that the French side are facing charges of breaching the Financial Fair Play rules, after the acquisition of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe for a combined fee of £365m.

Pogba reportedly has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho , which has prompted United captain Michael Carrick to mediate between the pair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to...bullet
2 Pulse List The 10 best Premier League goals by Africansbullet
3 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker splashes over N50M on luxury...bullet

Related Articles

Paul Pogba Manchester United star debuts new hairstyle in French camp
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager ready to offload 9 players
Anthony Martial Juventus meet with agent of Manchester United star
Ivan Rakitic Barcelona midfielder wanted by Manchester United
Jose Mourinho Manchester United boss blasts Pogba for disrespecting him
Paul Pogba Thierry Henry says Manchester United midfielder is inconsistent
Sports Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may be planning to sell Paul Pogba, the club's most expensive player
Fred Manchester United battle City for Brazilian star who they want to replace Pogba
Anthony Martial Barcelona considering £60M move for Manchester United forward
Manchester United Carrick pleads with Pogba to resolve issue with Mourinho

Football

Amaju Pinnick, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi
NFF 10 resolutions made at recent Executive Committee meeting
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder returns after 2-match suspension
Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will miss three games
Football Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has yet to sign a new deal at the club
Wenger Manager confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal