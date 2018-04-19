Manchester United ready to offload Paul Pogba to PSG

news

Manchester United are ready to offload midfielder Paul Pogba to French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old was signed in 2016 from Italian side Juventus for a then world record amount of £89m.

Pogba played a key role as Manchester United lifted the League Cup and Europa League in his debut season.

The French man has however been criticised for not being able to recreate decent performances on a regular basis in his second season.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are not willing to continue with his unimpressive performances and will let him go in the summer transfer window.

The report states that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has offered his client's services to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola earlier hinted about the midfielder moving away from Old Trafford when he said that Raiola offered him to Manchester City.

The only complication to Pogba moving to PSG in the summer is that the French side are facing charges of breaching the Financial Fair Play rules, after the acquisition of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe for a combined fee of £365m.

Pogba reportedly has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho , which has prompted United captain Michael Carrick to mediate between the pair.