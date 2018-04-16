Home > Sports > Football >

Thierry Henry says Paul Pogba cannot play well consistently

Pogba was substituted in the 58th minute as Manchester United lost 0-1 to West Bromwich Albion.

Paul Pogba play Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has stated that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba cannot produce standout performances all the time. (Instagram/Paul Pogba)
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has stated that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba cannot produce standout performances all the time.

Henry stated that Pogba cannot produce a man of the match performance in the Premier League on a consistent basis like he did against neighbours Manchester City in the 3-2 derby win on Saturday, April 7.

The 25-year-old was in action for Manchester United from the start in their 0-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

With the game still at 0-0, Jose Mourinho took a decision to substitute Pogba for compatriot Anthony Martial in the 58th minute.

Henry said that Pogba’s performance against West Brom was an opposite to that against Manchester City which saw him score two goals in the encounter.

Thierry Henry play Henry believes Pogba cannot perform on a consistent basis (BBC)

 

Speaking while on punditry duties with Sky Sports, Henry said that the performance from Manchester United was different from last week.

He said, “As soon as the game started, something was weird — the atmosphere of the stadium, the team — it’s so weird from what we saw from that team a week ago.”

After another disappointing game, Henry added that Pogba cannot recreate his heroics against Manchester City on a regular basis.

He said, “The commitment, the desire, and I asked if Pogba can do that all the time, the way he played against City. The answer is nope.”

Henry also added that Mourinho possibly anticipated the result against West Brom after a very good performance against Manchester City.

He said, “He saw that result way before we saw it. He had a feeling that he needed to speak to the players during the week.”

“He told them be careful it is going to be different against West Brom and I go back to Pogba: why didn’t you and the rest of the team do what you did against City all season?.”

Mourinho blasts Pogba play Pogba has reportedly been told by Mourinho that he is under performing (AP)

 

Jose Mourinho has been linked with offloading several Manchester United players in the summer transfer window, and Pogba has been criticized to be among the players underperforming.

Pogba and his Manchester United teammates return to action when they take on AFC Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday, April 18.

