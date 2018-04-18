Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester United battle City for Fred to replace Pogba

Fred currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Manchester United are ready to do battle with neighbours Manchester City to sign Brazilian midfielder Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred) from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred has been a key performer for Shakhtar in the Ukranian first division since he moved from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013.

Manchester City have been linked with the signing of Fred who is said to be admired by Pep Guardiola, and has also caught the eye of Jose Mourinho.

However according to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are ready to contest the signature of Brazilian with City.

Mourinho blasts Pogba play Pogba and Mourinho are reportedly not in good terms (AP)

 

The report states that United want Fred to replace French midfielder Paul Pogba who has been criticized for being inconsistent this season.

Despite just two seasons since the £89m acquisition of Pogba, the French man and Jose Mourinho are not in good terms.

Pogba was substituted just at the hour mark in the 0-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion and is faced with the possibility of being dropped for their FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham.

Manchester City turned down the opportunity to sign Fred in the winter transfer window, and the report states that with United now in the picture, the Brazilian could go for as much as £50m.

Fred play Fred is seen as an alternative to Pogba (AFP Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to offload several players and the report states that the signing of Fred has been prioritized by the Portuguese manager.

Still just 25, Fred has made a total of seven appearances for Brazil’s senior team and faces a very intense transfer window to decide between the two Manchester Clubs.

