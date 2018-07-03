Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kane hailed as England knockout Columbia 4-3 on penalties

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Kane as England knockout Columbia on penalties

Here are the reactions as England beat Columbia 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Kane was hailed on Twitter as England beat Columbia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 90 minutes draw in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday, July 3. play England beat Columbia on penalties for the first time at the World Cup (BBCMOTD)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Harry Kane was hailed on Twitter as England beat Columbia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 90 minutes draw in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday, July 3.

Columbia finished top of their group to set up a meeting with England who finished second in their group.

The game finished 1-0 in favour of England who beat Columbia through a penalty converted by Harry Kane after he was brought down by Carlos Sanchez.

Columbia vs England stats

Carlos Sanchez gives Harry Kane penalty

Carlos Sanchez was the villian as he brought down Harry Kane in the box under no pressure from a corner kick which resulted to a penalty.

Twitter users were not impressed with the performance  of the former Aston Villa man in the game and leading to the goal.

play Harry Kane's goal was the difference between Columbia and England (CNN Sport)

Here are reactions to his performance in the game against England, "Carlos Sanchez is a massive liability for Colombia."

"Carlos Sanchez is just a black idiot. almost cost them coming out the group with that red card in the first game and now this"

"Colombia have been doing this nonsense since. Penalty well deserved. For all his experience, Carlos Sanchez has damaged Colombia seriously in this competition."

 

"Carlos Sanchez is getting shot by the drug cartels when he gets back to Bogota"

 

Harry Kane gives with sixth goal World Cup goal

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot with his sixth goal of the tournament.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was hailed on Twitter for his goal which gave England the lead.

Harry Kane was hailed on Twitter as England beat Columbia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 90 minutes draw in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday, July 3. play Harry Kane scored his sixth goal of the World Cup (Squawka)

 

 

Yerry Mina equalises against England with third goal of World Cup

Yerry Mina rescued Columbia

 

 

England beat Columbia on penalties at World Cup

 

play The game was a heated encounter (CNN Sport)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet
3 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Belgium beat England to top group G
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Kane after hattrick helps England beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian midfielder considered as the greatest of all-time in the US.
This Is Naija fan park in Port Harcourt
World Cup 2018 Messi and Argentina out as Port Harcourt fans at This Is Naija fan park came out en Masse to show support for Les Bleus
Emil Forsberg fired Sweden into the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Forsberg comes to the fore to lead Sweden into quarters