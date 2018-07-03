news

Harry Kane was hailed on Twitter as England beat Columbia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 90 minutes draw in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Tuesday, July 3.

Columbia finished top of their group to set up a meeting with England who finished second in their group.

The game finished 1-0 in favour of England who beat Columbia through a penalty converted by Harry Kane after he was brought down by Carlos Sanchez.

Columbia vs England stats

Carlos Sanchez gives Harry Kane penalty

Carlos Sanchez was the villian as he brought down Harry Kane in the box under no pressure from a corner kick which resulted to a penalty.

Twitter users were not impressed with the performance of the former Aston Villa man in the game and leading to the goal.

Here are reactions to his performance in the game against England, "Carlos Sanchez is a massive liability for Colombia."

"Colombia have been doing this nonsense since. Penalty well deserved. For all his experience, Carlos Sanchez has damaged Colombia seriously in this competition."

"Carlos Sanchez is getting shot by the drug cartels when he gets back to Bogota"

Harry Kane gives with sixth goal World Cup goal

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot with his sixth goal of the tournament.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was hailed on Twitter for his goal which gave England the lead.

Yerry Mina equalises against England with third goal of World Cup

Yerry Mina rescued Columbia

England beat Columbia on penalties at World Cup