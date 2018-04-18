Home > Sports > Football >

Ikechukwu Ezenwa back in training for CAF Confederation Cup match

Ezenwa missed the first leg encounter against Bidvest Wits in South Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is back in training for the CAF Confederation Cup clash between Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba International and South Africa’s Bidvest Wits.

The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury but has been back in training a week ahead of the return leg of the continental clash.

Ezenwa was unavailable for Enyimba's first leg continental clash against Bidvest Wits which ended 1-1 in South Africa.

Ghanaian Shotstopper Fatau Dauda was selected in goal for the first leg encounter.

Ezenwa, however, is confirmed to be back in training according to a report by Complete Sports.

An Enyimba official confirmed that Ezenwa has participated in full training and it is up to the head coach Paul Aigbogun to determine who will be in goal for the encounter.

“He (Ezenwa) trained yesterday (Monday) and today ahead of the game but it remains to be seen if he will be picked by the coach. The coach will decide,” the official said.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ezenwa is fit and ready for action (CAF)

 

Ezenwa who captained the home-based Eagles to the African Nations Championship is expected to be included for the game against Bidvest on Wednesday, April 18 at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

If his fitness is not yet up for the continental clash Ezenwa return may be delayed for Enyimba’s next NPFL clash against Wikki Tourist on Sunday, April 22.

