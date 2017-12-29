Anderlecht insist Henry Onyekuru needs surgery

news

Belgian side Anderlecht have insisted that Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru will require surgery on his medial ligament.

Onyekuru who plays for Anderlecht- on-loan from Everton- got injured during 1-0 win over his former club KAS Eupen on Friday, December 22.

After initial diagnosis revealed that the 20-year-old will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation, reports emerged that he won’t be going under the knife.

Anderlecht have however released a statement to debunk the reports insisting that the Nigerian forward will have surgery which will rule him out for several months.

Surgery for Onyekuru

“In some media, the message appeared today that our striker Henry Onyekuru would not have to go under the knife after he was injured in the match against KAS Eupen,” Anderlecht said on Friday, December 29 in a statement on their website.

“Onyekuru immediately underwent the necessary examinations last weekend, after which the medical staff of RSC Anderlecht and the treating physician were of the opinion that an operation is inevitable.

“They also remain behind their position after these new statements that the Nigerian will have to undergo operation.

“In view of the severity of the injury, the attacker will be out of action for several months in order to be able to recover optimally. Further details are discussed with Onyekuru’s mother club Everton.”

This latest development is a huge blow to the forward’s hopes of playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Nigeria .

The youngster who has 10 goals so far this season for Anderlecht was expected to be one of the players that will make the Gernot Rohr’s squad for the World Cup.

Surgery means that he has little chance of being fit enough to get on the plane to Russia with the Super Eagles.