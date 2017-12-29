Home > Sports > Football >

Anderlecht insist Henry Onyekuru needs surgery

Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht insist Super Eagles forward needs surgery

Anderlecht also believe that Onyekuru will be out for several months after his surgery.

  • Published:
Henry Onyekuru play Anderlecht insist Henry Onyekuru needs surgery (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgian side Anderlecht have insisted that Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru will require surgery on his medial ligament.

Onyekuru who plays for Anderlecht- on-loan from Everton- got injured during 1-0 win over his former club KAS Eupen on Friday, December 22.

After initial diagnosis revealed that the 20-year-old will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation, reports emerged that he won’t be going under the knife.

Henry Onyekuru play Anderlecht also believe Onyekuru will be out for several months (Twitter/Anderlecht)

 

Anderlecht have however released a statement to debunk the reports insisting that the Nigerian forward will have surgery which will rule him out for several months.

Surgery for Onyekuru

In some media, the message appeared today that our striker Henry Onyekuru would not have to go under the knife after he was injured in the match against KAS Eupen,” Anderlecht said on Friday, December 29 in a statement on their website.

Onyekuru immediately underwent the necessary examinations last weekend, after which the medical staff of RSC Anderlecht and the treating physician were of the opinion that an operation is inevitable.

“They also remain behind their position after these new statements that the Nigerian will have to undergo operation.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru (pictured with Mikel Obi here) has little to no chance of making the Super Eagels squad to the World Cup (Twitter/Henry Onyekuru )

 

“In view of the severity of the injury, the attacker will be out of action for several months in order to be able to recover optimally. Further details are discussed with Onyekuru’s mother club Everton.”

This latest development is a huge blow to the forward’s hopes of playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Nigeria.

The youngster who has 10 goals so far this season for Anderlecht was expected to be one of the players that will make the Gernot Rohr’s squad for the World Cup.

Surgery means that he has little chance of being fit enough to get on the plane to Russia with the Super Eagles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Vincent Enyeama Former Super Eagles captain set for January move to Angersbullet
2 Football 'Room for more' as Ronaldo wins another Globe awardbullet
3 Pulse List 2017 The best European XI of the yearbullet

Related Articles

Henry Onyekuru Who is the Nigerian striker attracting interest from Southampton, Celtic
Algeria 1 Vs 1 Nigeria Super Eagles’ player's ratings
Super Eagles Nigeria beat Togo 3-0 in friendly
Martina Everton swoop for Southampton's defender
Henry Onyekuru Barcelona, Manchester United monitoring Super Eagles star
Henry Onyekuru Arsenal legend Wright backs Nigerian striker to silence doubters
Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlecht
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward can’t believe he's now playing with childhood hero, Mikel
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward praying for favourable 2018 World Cup draw
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup

Football

Virgil van Dijk has become the world's most expensive defender after his £75 million transfer from Southampton to Liverpool
Football Mourinho highlights Klopp inconsistency over Van Dijk
Manchester City's defender Vincent Kompany plays during the English Premier League football match against Bournemouth December 23, 2017
Football Guardiola may lack Kompany for visit to Crystal Palace
Rhian Brewster, top scorer at his country's Under-17 World Cup triumph this year -- has won support from the English FA after saying UEFA need to do much more to counter racism
Football FA to pressure UEFA to act on Brewster racism claims
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Burnley December 26, 2017
Football Mourinho needs cure for winter blues