Cristiano Ronaldo attends FIFA's The Best with his pregnant girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star attends the Best FIFA Football Awards with his pregnant girlfriend

Rodriguez wore a silver gown with a plunging neckline which was cinched at the waist to hide her baby bump.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo brought his pregnant girlfriend and his son to the Best FIFA Football Awards (TIMMSY / BACKGRID)
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, October 23 with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jnr.

Ronaldo arrived the green carpet of the event at the London Palladium theatre wearing a black polka dot suit.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Jnr play Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son at the Best FIFA Football Awards (Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Ronaldo will reportedly wed Rodriguez in 2018

His girlfriend Rodriguez wore a silver gown with a plunging neckline which was cinched at the waist to hide her baby bump.

The 22-year-old stunning beauty is thought to be eight-month pregnant with Ronaldo’s fourth child.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Jnr play Ronaldo pose for photos with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son on the green carpet of the Best FIFA Football Awards (FIFA via Getty Images)

 

It was at the green carpet of the Best FIFA Football Awards last year in Zurich that the couple made their first public appearance.

Ronaldo was also with his son, Cristiano Jnr who was very dapper in a black suit.

Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina was made public knowledge when the couple was pictured together during a trip to Disney in November 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP/Getty Images)

 

Their relationship has flourished over the year as the Spanish model is now fully part of his family.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend is usually seen on social media with the children of the football star-his son and new twin daughters which he welcomed in June 2017.

Ronaldo in June welcomed new twins Mateo and Eva who were conceived in a laboratory in San Diego United States.

Less than a month after welcoming the twins from a surrogate mother, the Real Madrid star confirmed he’s expecting another baby, this time with his girlfriend.

Georgina Rodriguez play Georgina Rodriguez is believed to be eight months pregnant (TONY CLARK / BACKGRID)

 

Ronaldo was asked by Spanish news outlet El Mundo whether he was 'happy' to have another child on the way; “Yes, very much,” he replied.

The 32-year-old according to reports met his new girlfriend in the VIP section of an event hosted by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana.

It is also reported that Ronaldo has taken the next step by proposing to her ahead of their wedding in the summer of 2018.

According to Portuguese daily Correio de Manha, the couple will tie the knot after the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Ronaldo has engaged his partner with a £232,000 five-carat diamond ring according to Hello!.

