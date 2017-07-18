Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he expecting baby with girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he's 'very happy' with the new baby he's expecting with his girlfriend.

Just less than a month after welcoming twins from a surrogate mother, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo have confirmed he’s expecting another baby, this time with his girlfriend.

Ronaldo in June welcomed new twins Mateo and Eva who were conceived in a laboratory in San Diego United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his twins play Ronaldo last month just welcomed twins with a surrogate mother (Facebook/Cristiano Ronaldo)

 

His girlfriend of less than a year Georgina Rodriguez has been pictured with a small baby bump in recent weeks, now the 32-year-old has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.

Georgina Rodriguez play Ronaldo's girlfriend has been pictured with a baby bump in recent weeks (LAGENCIA GROSBY / BACKGRID)

 

Ronaldo was asked by Spanish news outlet El Mundo whether he was 'happy' to have another child on the way; “Yes, very much,” he replied.

Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina was made public knowledge when the couple was pictured together during a trip to Disney in November.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez play Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending the holidays with his twins and girlfriend (Instagram/CristianoRonaldo)

 

At the trip in Paris, the couple was pictured kissing and holding hands as they strolled around Disney.

Ronaldo according to reports met his new girlfriend in the VIP section of an event hosted by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana,

They made their first public appearance together at the FIFA Best Football Awards which held in Zurich, in January 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr play Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez made their first public performance at the FIFA Best Awards in January 2017 (FIFA via Getty Images)

 

Ronaldo’s baby with the 23e-year-old will be his fourth.

His first Cristiano Jnr, is also reported to have been conceived through surrogacy.

