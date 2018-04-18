Home > Sports > Football >

Carrick pleads with Pogba to resolve issue with Mourinho

Michael Carrick is the current captain of Manchester United.

  Published:
Manchester United star Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho having an exchange during a recent English Premier League match. play Pogba is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has pleaded with teammate Paul Pogba to resolve his issues with manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been criticised for underperforming in several matches which has reportedly severed the relationship between him and Mourinho.

The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho reportedly took a step down after he was made the scapegoat following a 0-1 defeat by bottom-placed West Bromwich Albion in a premier league fixture following his heroics the previous week against Manchester City.

Manchester United's midfielder Michael Carrick is now the team's longest serving player play Carrick is acting as mediator between Pogba and Mourinho (AFP/File)

 

Carrick who is the most senior at Manchester United, had a sit-down with Pogba urging him to work out his differences with Mourinho according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The report states that the relationship between Pogba and Mourinho is also of concern to the United hierarchy.

Carrick who is in his 12th season at the club has come in the role as a mediator to resolve the issues between the pair.

The 36-year-old is in his final season as a player before he joins Mourinho’s coaching team, and is reportedly hoping to convince Pogba to stay at the club.

Paul Pogba play Pogba has been criticised for underperforming this season (Instagram/Paul Pogba)

 

Pogba has reportedly been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain despite only signing from Juventus two seasons ago for the £89million.

With Jose Mourinho ready to offload several players during the transfer window, Carrick will hope his intervention will be strong enough to keep the services of one of their best players for another season.

