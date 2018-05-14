Bayern Munich Players soak themselves with beer to celebrate Bundesliga title

news

Bayern Munich players soaked themselves with beer which is the usual tradition as they celebrated another Bundesliga triumph on Saturday, May 12.

Bayern Munich lost 1-4 to VfB Stuttgart in their final Bundesliga game of the season, but had already secured their sixth straight German league title on Saturday, April 7.

The result meant that Bayern Munich finished with 84 points, 21 points ahead of the nearest rival Schalke who finished in second place with 63 points.

After the final whistle, Bayern Munich players were not concerned with the result as they ram onto the pitch with large glass of beer which was used to drench their teammates.

The players were rarely seen drinking but were more interested in covering their teammates with the beer as is the tradition.

The players were awarded their medals as confetti poured on the Allianz Arena, with senior players David Alaba, Thomas Mueller and Jerome Boateng the most active with the beer.

Manuel Neuer in particular refilling the glasses of his teammates and drenched alternate shotstopper Sven Ulreich who was in goal for Bayern in most of the matches this season .

Jupp Heynckes' men will have to interrupt their celebrations soonest to prepare for the final of the DFB Pokal against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, May 19.