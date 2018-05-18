Home > Sports > Football >

Atletico Madrid name squad for Super Eagles friendly

Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles friendly

Atletico Madrid take on the home-based Super Eagles team after their last La Liga game of the season.

Atletico Madrid win Europa League play Atletico Madrid will play the Super Eagles in Uyo (UEFA via Getty Images)
Europa League winners Atletico Madrid have released a 22-man squad for the friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday, May 22.

The European giants will take on the home based Super Eagles team after their last La Liga game of the season against Eibar on Sunday, May 22.

The game between the Super Eagles will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo and head coach of Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone has released a 22-man squad for the encounter without some of the big stars such as Antonie Greizmann, Saul Niguez and Diego Costa.

The list shows that international stars who are due to participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been excluded from the encounter.

Super Eagles home-based coach Salisu Yusuf earlier released a 23-man squad to prosecute the encounter,

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles squad will face an under strength Atletico Madrid side (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)

The 22 Atletico Madrid players for Super Eagles friendly

Jan Oblak, Torres Sans Fernando Jose, Felipe Luiz, Torres Belen Juan Francisco, Angel Martin Correa.

Victor Perez, Thomas Patey, Wilfredo Werner, Kevin Gameiro, Montoro Rodriguez Antonio, Roberto Olabe Del Arco.

Dos Santos, Ferreira Miguel, Conde Alcolado Diego Jose, Gonzalez Testoni Sergio, Moreno Fernadez Juan.

Munoz Obejero,  Carlos Isaac, Schiappacasse OlivaNicolas Javier, Aguero Nunez Juan Cruz, Arona Sane.

