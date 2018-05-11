Allegri, Vieira favourites to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

news

Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri and former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira are now favourites to replace the departing Arsene Wenger.

Several top coaches have been linked as candidates to replace Wenger since he announced that he would step down at the end of the season .

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Allegri and Vieira have emerged favourites from the shortlisted managers which include German manager Joachim Low, Mikel Arteta and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Enrique’s wage demands have reportedly ruled him out of contention, while Low and Arteta are also reported to be committed to their respective positions.

The reports state majority shareholder Stan Kroenke wants to appoint Wenger’s successor before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to handle transfer issues and sort out player contracts.

The report further added that Josh Kroenke is in favour of carefully selecting a younger manager and his favourite is 30-year-old Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann who is also admired by Sven Mislintat Arsenal’s head of recruitment.

The Arsenal hierarchy are yet to conclude the decision but the report suggests that they may hold off on appointing a younger manager which make Allegri favourite.

The Italian is said to be favoured due to his experience which is supposed to be able to harmonise the squad and deal with the loss of the departing Wenger while Arteta and Vieira gain more experience.