CAF Confederation Cup: Akwa United beat Banjul Hawks in Gambia 2 - 0

CAF Confederation Cup Akwa United beat Banjul Hawks in Gambia to progress to next round

Abdu Maikaba’s men got revenge for their home defeat in the first leg

  • Published:
play Akwa United join Enyimba in the next round of the CAF Champions League
Reigning Aiteo Cup champions Akwa united have progressed to the next stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, after they defeated Banjul Hawks 2 - 0 in Gambia.

Abdu Maikaba’s men lost the first leg encounter in Nigeria 2 - 1, and needed to score at least two goals to stand a chance of progressing to the next round of the competition.

Cyril Olisema gave Akwa United the lead in the 36th minute of the first half as they continued to press their hosts until the break.

Akwa United made came out from the dressing room needing to score so as to overturn the first leg deficit.

Immediately after the restart Cyril Olisema got Akwa's second goal as he robbed a Hawks player of the ball and then took a shot from distance.

That will turn out to be the last goal of the game, as Akwa held on to qualify (3 - 2) on aggregate.

CAF Champions League

Nigeria's two representatives in the 2018 CAF Champions League, progressed to the next round after narrow victories in their return leg encounters.

iPlateau United defeated  Eding Sports of Cameroon 4-0 on aggregate, while MFM FC beat Real Bamako of Mali at Agege to progress 2 - 1 on aggregate.

CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup fixtures

Champions League

Plateau United vs Etoile Sportif Du Sahel of Tunisia

MFM of Lagos vs MC Algiers of Algeria

Confederations Cup

Akwa United vs Al-Ittihad of Libya

Enyimba International of Aba vs Energie of Benin Republic

First leg -  (March 10)

Return Leg -  (March 17)

